Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Could Drop a New Update Sooner Than You Expect

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended last year, concluding the intense battle in Shinjuku. However, the anime has only covered the manga till the Shibuya Incident Arc and will be continuing the story in Season 3. It was confirmed in December 2023, but there haven’t been many major updates about it so far. Season 3 will be by far the most crucial part of the story, focusing on the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. The Jujutsu world is in chaos, and Gojo being trapped inside the Prison Realm only makes matters worse for them. The sorcerers will not only have to defeat the enemies but also look for a way to free the strongest sorcerer.

The only update we have about Season 3 is from Jump Festa in December 2024, where Jujutsu Kaisen unveiled a stunning visual featuring Yuji Itadori. Ever since then, fans have been awaiting more updates. Even the AnimeJapan event that was held in March 2025 only shared information about the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc movie, and nothing about the upcoming season. The first season was released in Fall 202,0 while the second season debuted in Summer 2023. Considering the time gap between those two seasons, we should expect the third season to drop next year. However, that’s still a stretch considering there’s been no information from the studio. But what if MAPPA is planning to announce something major at this upcoming anime event?

📣 Panel Announcement! Join the MAPPA PANEL for an exclusive discussion! Get insights into our creative process, behind-the-scenes stories, and upcoming projects as we continue to bring unique anime to life. 💯



☑️ Event Name: MAPPA Panel

📆 Date: July 3rd

⏲️ Time: 4:00PM -… pic.twitter.com/tmOy9cTLI7 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 15, 2025

MAPPA Is Taking the Stage at Anime Expo 2025

For over three decades now, the annual anime event held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news for global fans. Each year, the event celebrates Japanese pop culture, features panels, holds workshops, and so on. The official X account of the event announced that there will be a MAPPA panel, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime. The account also shared that President Manabu Otsuka and Vice President Hiroya Hasegawa will talk about the upcoming film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc and more. Fans obviously noticed the loaded potential of the ambiguous “and more” at the end, and who can blame them?

This means that while they will promote the upcoming film that will be released in September 2024, there will also be discussions about more projects. The panel at Anime Expo will also share behind-the-scenes stories about anime production. The Expo will be held from July 3rd to July 6th. However, the MAPPA panel will only be included on July 3rd from 4:00 pm to 4:50 pm JST at Petree Hall in the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the biggest project under the studio, so it’s unlikely they will neglect to mention it at all. We might even get a hint about the release window, which hasn’t been revealed yet. Furthermore, while the visuals released in Jump Festa were stunning, it doesn’t shed light on the arc itself. We have yet to see the character designs, teaser, and basically everything else at this point. The wait seems especially long considering how the second season ended on a major cliffhanger with Yuta’s arrival.

