Wait, Was Jujutsu Kaisen Really Just Censored Overseas?

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime series out there, and it isn’t hard to see why it appeals to just about everyone. Barring its epic fight sequences, the supernatural anime has everything from sharp humor to tear-jerking arcs. The manga is just as enticing, so Jujutsu Kaisen has readers the world over. And now, it seems fans are debating whether fans in Malaysia had part of their experience censored.

The whole ordeal popped up when Jujutsu Kaisen volume 12 made its way to shelves over in Malaysia. It turns out Kinokuniya brought the manga to readers overseas, and pictures of its cover went viral before long. As you can see below, the volume ended up adding a large white sticker to its cover to give Mei Mei more modesty, and many were quick to accuse the manga of being censored.

After all, this would not be the first case of extreme censorship in Malaysia. The country is most famous for its edits to Attack on Titan within the anime fandom. If you did not know, the manga is distributed in Malaysia, but its titans aren’t nude in its copies. Censors demanded the titans wear shorts to cover their skin despite their lack of genitalia. This bold take on Attack on Titan went viral following its debut, so you cannot blame fans for doing a double-take with Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, there is nothing to fret about in this case. The actual volume itself is not censored according to locals who’ve bought the paperback. It seems Kinokuniya wrapped this volume in plastic before putting it on shelves given its mature content. The store slipped paper inserts between the cover and its plastic to conceal Mei Mei’s chest. This has been done before in Malaysia with series like Chainsaw Man, so local buyers didn’t even blink at the situation. So if you thought another Attack on Titan situation was at hand, think again.

