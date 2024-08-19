Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on the Manga’s Impending Finale

Today, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was hit with one of its biggest announces to date. After 5+ years in print, creator Gege Akutami is ready to bring Jujutsu Kaisen to a close. Reports from Japan have confirmed the series will post its final chapter in September, and now, Akutami is addressing the finale with a special note to fans.

The update comes from Akutami himself as Shueisha posted a letter from the creator. It is there the beloved artist says Jujutsu Kaisen only made it this far because of the fandom’s support. So while news of this ending might be shocking, Akutami and his team are determined to see the series through to the very end.

“The story will end in 5 more chapters. I am only able to finish this story the way I wanted thanks to the support and cooperation of all my readers. Thank you,” the artist wrote.

“I am working hard to create a final chapter that will (hopefully) satisfy as many people as possible who have supported Jujutsu Kaisen. So everyone, please bear with me!”

For Akutami, the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen is a long time coming. The creator began work on the supernatural manga back in March 2018, after all. The series was a quick hit with fans, and as Jujutsu Kaisen continued, it became a top-seller under Shueisha. Thanks to its hit anime adaptation by MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen is now one of the leaders of modern shonen. It is hard to imagine what Shonen Jump will look like without the popular title, but the magazine will have to face that reality before long. Jujutsu Kaisen just has five chapters to go before it ends, so for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen announcement? How do you want to see the series end? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!