Jujutsu Kaisen Manga to End in September 2024

It is official. For weeks now, Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting up its endgame, and now we have learned the story’s ending is on the horizon. Today, Shueisha confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen will end its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in September, and the manga has five chapters to go.

The confirmation comes from Shueisha as the publishing house posted a rare press release. It was there the team confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen will post its final chapter on September 30 in Japan. Fans in the United States will be able to peek the chapter on September 29 thanks to Japan’s time difference, and Jujutsu Kaisen will be housed on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app as always.

According to Shueisha, there are just five chapters left of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the manga will start running through that stock ASAP. Shonen Jump is expected to post a new chapter in its upcoming issue, so creator Gege Akutami is about to have all his readers on edge.

If you are not familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen, there has never been a better time to check it out. Shonen Jump released the manga’s first chapter in March 2018, and Akutami’s supernatural series has become one of the biggest modern hits at Shueisha. With more than 90 million copies sold, Jujutsu Kaisen has been a top-seller for Shueisha for years. You can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app, of course, and there is also an anime to consider. Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one and two are streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

Want to know more? No sweat. You can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

