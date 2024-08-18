Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Its Final Battle’s “Climax” Is Near

It is hard to believe, but Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its last big push. The series, which began in March 2018, sits atop the industry as the manga to beat. Thanks to stars like Sukuna and Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen has reigned supreme, but all good things must end. The manga has assured fans its final fight will wrap during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and we just got an update on the storyline’s finale.

The update comes from Weekly Shonen Jump directly as a new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was included. It was there the update ended with a sober reminder. Jujutsu Kaisen will reach the “climax of its final battle” next week, so that means the series could finish its Shinjuku story by September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, no firm end date has been given for Jujutsu Kaisen. Creator Gege Akutami has kept his head down as of late with work, and all that effort is paying off. Since the Shinjuku Showdown arc began, all eyes have been locked to the manga. From Gojo vs Sukuna to Yuta’s surprising comeback, the storyline has done it all. These days, Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping fans on edge with Yuji’s final fight against Sukuna, and its update this week shocked everyone by bringing Megumi back to the battlefield.

Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for an epic conclusion, so readers will not want to miss out on the series. If you want to catch up on Akutami’s manga, you can find Jujutsu Kaisen on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!