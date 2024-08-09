Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Gojo Is the Busiest Sorcerer in the Game

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator Gege Akutami has been on a tear lately when it comes to questions surrounding the past, present, and future of Satoru Gojo. The white-haired teacher at Jujutsu Tech has time and again been voted the most popular character in the supernatural shonen series for good reason. On top of his cool demeanor, Satoru is easily in the “top five” when it comes to the most powerful characters in the series. Now, Akutami took the opportunity to break down Gojo’s schedule and whether or not the sorcerer has any free time when he’s not teaching and/or fighting curses.

In the recently released “Official Booklet” on Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo, Akutami explained Gojo’s wild schedule and how his time to rest is few and far between, “Due to intense workload, his sleep time is very short. He rarely gets a day off & frequently travels for businessHe trains each of his students individually, gives them advice & encourages them. He also dedicates most of his day to handle important missions which only he can manage.” In a “monkey’s paw” sort of way, Gojo has been given time to relax in the second season thanks to being trapped inside the Prison Realm by Suguru Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Stays Busy

Recently, Akutami also broke down Gojo’s origins, stating how he became the powerhouse he is today and how he still managed to find time for himself during his intense training regiment as a kid, “His training as a jujutsu sorcerer and his education as a member of one of the big three clans were rigidly implemented. He often skipped and escaped, so he had a fair amount of fun.”

While things have been dire for Gojo in the anime adaptation, the manga has taken things up a notch. Without diving into spoiler territory, the final fight of the shonen series is underway and it has had major implications for Satoru Gojo himself. In the latest chapters, Yuji Itadori has unlocked a power that fans have yet to see in the manga to date, potentially tipping the battle in the heroes’ favor as the grand finale approaches.

