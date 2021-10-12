Jujutsu Kaisen Still Has No Answers for Its Most Shocking Scene a Year Later

Jujutsu Kaisen is moving along just fine this year after a brief hiatus, and the manga is fire right now. The Culling Game has begun in a spectacular way, but for some readers, there is something holding them back. That certain thing happens to be Yuji’s best friend Nobara, and it has been a whole year since fans got an answer.

If you are caught up with the manga entirely, you will know what we are talking about. The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is up in arms because it has been 365 days since they got an update on Nobara. The young sorcerer has been out of commission since the Shibuya Incident arc, and enough is enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/IDuckyx/status/1447577733802848257?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For any fan needing a quick reminder on Nobara, well – we hate to be the bearers of bad news. The heroine is still in limbo after she was brutally attacked by Mahito. You may recall the battle as Mahito used his signature curse on Nobara which reflected energy through her body. This is what critically injured her, and Nobara is still recovering despite the odds being against her.

Nobara was injured way back in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 125, and if you check, the issue went live on October 11, 2020. By the next issue, Nobara was out of commission, and fans aren’t sure what is going on with her nowadays. She seems to be recuperating on her own, and she is only alive at this time because of Arata.

After all, the sorcerer was made it to Nobara just in time to use his special technique. The hero is able to stop wounds from getting worse, but Arata cannot heal anyone. He kept Nobara alive, but it is up to modern science and sorcery to heal the heroine. But with her eye gone along with half of her face, well – you can understand why Jujutsu Kaisen fans are anxious for an update.

What do you think about this ongoing cliffhanger? Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen is done with Nobara or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.