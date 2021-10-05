Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Yuji and Megumi’s First Culling Game Fights

Jujutsu Kaisen has kickstarted Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s first fights as part of the Culling Game. The two of them have spent the last few chapters following the Shibuya Incident getting as much information and necessary preparation as possible before being trapped within one of the many colony arenas that are part of Kenjaku’s Culling Game. With only a week before Megumi’s sister Tsumiki is forced to participate in the game, and with Kinji Hakari and Kirara Hoshi joining their side at last, the two of them have officially entered the Culling Game with the newest chapter.

With the previous chapter of the series teasing that Yuji, Megumi, Hakari, and Panda would be entering the colonies for the Culling Game, the newest chapter of the series makes good on this promise by officially showing their first moments in the actual tournament. It’s revealed to be quite deadly off the bat as the two of them instantly are drawn into their first fights in the game itself as they have come across some very interesting opponents who have presumably been a part of this game for a lot longer than Yuji and Megumi have. So they’re really going to have to stay on their toes.

Chapter 161 of the series sees Yuji and Megumi entering the barrier to one of the colonies, and the two of them are instantly separated. It’s revealed that something not explicitly spelled out in the rules is that new players are dropped in nine designated locations at random, and Yuji’s first fight is the result of a few players who have camped out at one of these spots hoping to take out newbies. As Yuji falls to the ground after being randomly split from Megumi, he’s tackled by a sorcerer named Hanyu who turns her hair into a small fighter jet.

Yuji manages to survive and quickly counter because he’s ready for the fight, but she’s got two allies in not only the one who spotted him falling (to signal the fighter jet sorcerer) and her “darling,” Haba, who has helicopter blades on his head. As for Megumi, he’s attacked by a mysterious woman named Remi. She’s quickly defeated by him, but says she’ll take Megumi to Higuruma (the one with 100 points he and Yuji are trying to find) but will need Megumi’s protection in return. It’s clear that she’s got some kind of scheme planned, but it’s also clear that Megumi is not going to take her lightly.

The two of them are approaching the Culling Game quite differently as Megumi has no qualms with killing enough people to get the 100 points, but it’s no clear that this game is going to be far more complicated and intense than they prepared for. But what did you think of the first real look at the Culling Game in action? What are you hoping to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!