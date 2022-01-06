Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Megumi’s Big Domain Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen may spend a lot of time with Yuji and Sukuna, but the series is just as obsessed with Megumi. The skilled sorcerer has become a favorite with fans, and their prodigal powers don’t hurt their favor one bit. In fact, Megumi is enough of a powerhouse to pique Sukuna’s interest, and the manga just proved why by giving his Domain Expansion a serious upgrade.

If you want to see this shift for yourself, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 has what you need to know. The update follows Megumi as he faces yet another sorcerer in the Culling Game. At first, the opponent’s strange contract-centric curses put Megumi on defense, but the chapter doesn’t end with him on the ropes. No, the cliffhanger walks out his Domain Expansion, and it looks different from how you’ll remember.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ANTIGUMII/status/1478023072112250884?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In this new chapter, Megumi’s domain is pitch black, and its shadowy textures are filled out fully. While the sorcerer sits on the ground, it seems part of a spine hangs in the air behind him. A bunch of bones and nerves are shown bundled over Megumi’s shoulder, so that is certainly new. Of course, the chapter ended before this domain could be put to use, but fans are sure Megumi has upgraded its power.

There is no mistaking how much Megumi has grown since he last used his Domain Expansion, and it shows in its new look. The Shibuya Incident didn’t give our sorcerer the chance to test his domain, so fans are hoping Megumi can put it through its paces now. And if Sukuna gets hold of this shift, well – there is no doubt the curse would challenge Megumi to a fight.

What do you think about Megumi’s new Domain Expansion? How do you think this technique will work now that the Culling Game is in full force? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.