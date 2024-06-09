Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia Announce Two-Week Hiatuses

June has just begun, and this week's issue of Weekly Shonen Jump wants to make one thing clear about the month. Today, new chapters were released for Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia as the series are knee-deep in major arcs. But thanks to a new update, we know both series have just entered a two-week hiatus.

The confirmation comes from Shueisha as the publisher confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia are now on breaks. The two series will be missing in the next two issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Unless stated otherwise later this month, the manga titles are expected to return at the start of July. Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31/2024 will bring back the titles, and that issue will launch on July 1.

Of course, fans are curious about the hiatuses, and it seems Jujutsu Kaisen is going on break due to its creator's health. Gege Akutami wrote an author's note about his condition, sharing, "I'm not feeling the best right now. My condition is a little strange. I apologize for any inconvenience!"

As for My Hero Academia, its editorial team has not given a reason for the new hiatus. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is a trooper when it comes to publishing, but even the most dedicated artists need a break. The creator of My Hero Academia definitely deserves a rest after capping the manga's Final War arc. These days, the series is working with an extended epilogue that will bring the story of Class 1-A to a close. But first, Horikoshi needs to recenter himself.

If you are not caught up with either or these series, this break will give you the time to read. You can find Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia on the Shonen Jump app. Plus, both series have hit anime adaptations on hand that are streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll.

