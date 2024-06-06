Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Special Event at Anime Expo 2024

This year's Anime Expo is going to have quite a few anime panels that look to the future of the medium. Some of the biggest franchises that will be in attendance include That Time I Was Reincarnated As A Slime, Trigun Stampede, Witch Hat Atelier, Solo Leveling, One Piece, Bocchi The Rock, Black Butler, and Tower of God. Rounding out the panels on Sunday, July 7th, Jujutsu Kaisen is planning an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center that will be bringing a few guests from Japan to North America.

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is inching toward its grand finale as the fight featuring Yuji Itadori and Sukuna has been fit to bursting with surprises and shocking deaths so far. Despite this fact, the anime adaptation has quite a few big moments to cover before the television series hits the current point of the printed story. Quickly following the completion of the Shibuya Incident Arc in the anime's second season, Jujutsu Kaisen wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. Following the traumatic events of the previous storyline, season three will present more challenges for Yuji and company thanks to the "Culling Game".

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen Is Coming To Anime Expo

As mentioned earlier, the Jujutsu Kaisen Panel will take place on Sunday, July 7th at 10:00AM Pacific Time. Presented by Crunchyroll, the panel released a description of what fans can expect and who will be making an appearance, "Join Crunchyroll and special guests Junya Enoki (Japanese voice of Yuji Itadori), Shota Goshozono (Director of Season 2), and Keisuke Seshimo (Animation Lead Producer, MAPPA) in celebration of the mega-hit series – Jujutsu Kaisen."

The Culling Game might just outdo the Shibuya Incident Arc when the storyline arrives in Jujutsu Kaisen's third season. Thanks to the countless curses released by the villain Suguru Geto, and the cursed sorcerers that have been created in the background, a tournament like no other will take the lion's share of attention in the anime adaptation's upcoming season. Despite Yuji survive the Shibuya Incident, his problems are only just beginning as both enemies and former allies are now gunning for the anime protagonist.

Via Press Release