My Hero Academia Epilogue Begins With a Big Vigilantes Cameo

My Hero Academia is moving forward with its final arc, and the story's epilogue promises to be a long one. After wrapping its big war against All For One, the world has turned its eyes to UA High School. Deku and his crew are ready to move on with their high school career, after all. But before school is back in session, My Hero Academia just dropped a special cameo.

The whole thing came to light when My Hero Academia chapter 424 went live and picked up on Japan's recovery efforts. The war with All For One and Shigaraki is done, leaving the nation reeling in victory. Of course, there is a lot of damage to address, and the star of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes showed up to help his nation heal.

That is right! Koichi Haimawari is back in Japan. The hero, who we know as The Skycrawler, has been working in the United States following the end of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. He made sure to pitch in with the international recovery effort in Japan once its war was done. So thanks to this little cameo, the Vigilantes star has made their main series debut.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, you should know the series is a prequel to the main series. Created by Betten Court and Hideyuki Furuhashi, Vigilantes takes place long before Deku becomes a hero student. The series stars major characters like Aizawa and Mirko well before we meet them in the original series. And of course, pros like All Might weasel their way into the series alongside newcomers such as Captain Celebrity.

If you want to read My Hero Academia, you can find the ongoing series on the Shonen Jump app. As for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the prequel is complete, and you can find it online through Viz Media. So for those wanting more info on the mainline series, the synopsis of My Hero Academia can be found below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

