Jujutsu Kaisen Worries Fans With Nobara Status Update

Jujutsu Kaisen has fans worried over a recent status update for Nobara Kugisaki! As the manga continues working its way through the Culling Game, fans are still reeling over the many questions left unanswered following the events of the Shibuya Incident. Because the Culling Game immediately unfolded as a result of the Shibuya Incident, there wasn’t enough time for Yuji and the others to catch their breath and recuperate from such a status quo shifting event. This means there are all sorts of characters left waiting in the wings that fans are still wondering about.

The biggest of these questions are circling around Nobara for sure. Because while she was on the verge of death, the final word we got about the state of her injuries following her being touched by Mahito was that she had a slim chance of survival. The series has yet to reveal whether or not she was able to make it out okay, and a recent update from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump has fans even more worried than before as she’s currently listed as either “Severely injured, incapacitated, or deceased.”

As spotted by @soukatsu_ on Twitter, Nobara’s status is listed as one of the three above and while she’s not entirely confirmed dead or alive, it has been confirmed that her face and head had “ruptured” as a result of Mahito’s ability. What does make this even more worrisome, however, is that she’s in this current status alongside Mai Zenin and Masamichi Yaga, who had both lost their lives in the immediate fallout of the Shibuya Incident. It’s not good company to be in, and certainly not good company until the series reveals the truth one way or the other.

Nobara’s status is certainly in question, but it’s far from the only status left in question following the Shibuya Incident. As Yuji and Megumi are currently in the midst of the Culling Game, it might be quite a while before we find out what’s going on the outside of each of these colonies. At the very least, it might be a while before we get anything from Nobara. But what do you think? Do you think Nobara is dead or alive? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!