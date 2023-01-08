Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.

One of the funnest episodes in the first season saw Nobara and the other members of Jujutsu Tech play a game of baseball in between some of the intense fights they had been in, and this offered up a fun new look for each of the fan favorites, This was especially true for Nobara, and now artist @ribcaqes on Instagram has put the spotlight on her fun baseball makeover with some pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning with Season 2 later this July as part of the Summer 2023 schedule of new anime releases. Currently slated to run for two cours of episodes overall taking on some of the biggest arcs from Gege Akutami's manga still to come, now is the perfect time to catch up with the first season of the TV anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film. Good thing that now you can stream the both of them with Crunchyroll. They tease Jujutsu Kaisen as such:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What were your favorite Nobara moments from Jujutsu Kaisen so far? What are you hoping to see from her in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!