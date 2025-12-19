Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals First Look at 2026’s Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the original series’ ending, Gege Akutami returns with a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters as they combat another major threat. The series debuted on September 7th, 2025, and has currently released 15 chapters so far. The manga was released as a short sequel, running for about six months and releasing no more than three volumes. While the finale date hasn’t been revealed yet, the series has officially entered its final battle as the negotiations between the Simurians and the sorcerers fell through. The story follows the Okkotsu siblings, Yuka and Tsurugi, as they meet Maru, one of the Simurians who has come to Earth as a refugee along with 50,000 people from his planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

@Go_Jover on X, a reliable source of information on all kinds of news regarding Jujutsu Kaisen, shares the first volume cover with fans. The volume is expected to be released on January 5th, 2026, and is already available for pre-order on the official website of Amazon Japan. The English release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect an update in the second half of 2026. Expected to include fewer than ten chapters, the volume will have 212 pages and extra illustrations and bonuses for fans. The stunning cover by Yuji Iwasaki features the siblings as they prepare themselves for battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Currently Featuring Two Major Fights

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Volume-1 Cover ft. Okkotsu Siblings Tsurugi & Yuka!!pic.twitter.com/GFrOgahcw5 — Myamura (@Go_Jover) December 19, 2025

The sorcerers’ worst nightmare comes true now that they are unable to find a way to coexist peacefully with the Simurians. Seeing that the sorcerers are still killing cursed spirits, Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, offers to duel with one of Earth’s representatives to settle things between them. Naturally, the Jujutsu society wanted Yuji Itadori to help them, but that’s no longer possible since they are unable to track him down. The burden falls on Yuka’s shoulders, who is already severely weakened by her illness, unable to walk or even see things properly.

Knowing that his sister is ready to sacrifice herself even before the illness takes her life, Tsurugi challenges Maru, hoping to push him and the Simurians away from Japan. Both fights are currently ongoing, and while Maru’s powers are unknown, only a glimpse at Dabura’s powers is enough to confirm he has an overwhelming advantage over Yuka. Even after Yuka uses her Ten Shadows Style to summon Mahoraga, the Simurian warrior seems unfazed while facing the Shikigami.

Both fights will continue in the upcoming chapters as the fate of the Jujutsu society hangs in the balance. Chapter 16 is scheduled to be released on December 21st, 2025, and will be available to read on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website, where you can also catch up with the rest of the series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





