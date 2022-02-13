Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Hypes Season 2 With New Comment

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator is hyping Season 2 of the anime with a special message to fans! Ever since the first season of the series wrapped up its run last Winter, there was an assumption from fans that it would continue with a second season given all of the massive success from the debut. There was a major surprise, however, as the franchise continued with a brand new movie that covered the special Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series instead. Now things have come full circle as a second season of the anime has finally been confirmed to be in the works.

Jujutsu Kaisen officially announced that a second season of the anime is now in the works. While there are still many details being kept vague, it has been confirmed that the new season will be produced by MAPPA once more and it’s currently scheduled for a release some time in 2023. It’s a bit of a wait, unfortunately, but series creator Gege Akutami himself is hyping up the new season with not only a new sketch, but the following comment: “They’re making a season 2 for the TV anime series~~! Thank you so much for everything!! to all the readers, viewers, and people involved!!” Check out the official announcement for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 below:

There might not be many concrete details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 just yet, but there are already some major clues as to what to look out for. The second season will be picking up from the events of the first that teased that Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki would be getting new promotions for the fights to come. The coming arc is the biggest in the series yet, and the manga is still exploring all of its fallout with its most recent chapters. But that also means that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is all the more crucial for fans to enjoy what’s to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might be looking at the past, but there are some important seeds planted that will pay off in Season 2. Good thing that fans will get their chance soon as the movie will be hitting theaters across North America on March 18th. But what do you think? Are you excited to see the anime returning with a new season soon? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!