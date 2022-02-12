Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Hyped For Season Two

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to make a comeback next year, with the Shonen franchise revealing that a second season is currently in the works from Studio MAPPA. With the popular Shonen franchise already releasing its first film into theaters in Japan, and slated to release the movie in North America this March, fans are sounding off to express their excitement for the upcoming return of Jujutsu Tech and the young sorcerers attempting to free the world of supernatural curses.

The Official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter Account shared the big news that the anime adaptation of the universe created by Gege Akutami would be returning for a season two, which has turned the anime world upside down:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Jujutsu_Kaisen_/status/1492461430179774464?s=20&t=kGEzpV0LYqW1IbtWfZb91g

What are your thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen coming back for a season two? Are you hyped for Jujutsu Kaisen’s movie hitting North America next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Screaming

https://twitter.com/riyalise/status/1492443824626540546?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

Pray For Gojo

https://twitter.com/gojowazawako/status/1492429523194761216?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

Super Nova

https://twitter.com/chosoonly/status/1492483118854336516?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

A Major Realization

https://twitter.com/_aceillm_/status/1492480188546174978?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

Fire

https://twitter.com/KenXyro/status/1492540394860474374?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

It’s Been Awhile

https://twitter.com/fushigurosbich/status/1492519731273867272?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

It’s Gonna Be Wild

https://twitter.com/j_dilla_c137/status/1492538883266920448?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

Everyone Shut Up

https://twitter.com/vanizais/status/1492429102137032704?s=20&t=HxY_bGKfAzY3_MwiTYzp9g

Salsa