Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Hyped For Season Two

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to make a comeback next year, with the Shonen franchise revealing that a second season is currently in the works from Studio MAPPA. With the popular Shonen franchise already releasing its first film into theaters in Japan, and slated to release the movie in North America this March, fans are sounding off to express their excitement for the upcoming return of Jujutsu Tech and the young sorcerers attempting to free the world of supernatural curses.
The Official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter Account shared the big news that the anime adaptation of the universe created by Gege Akutami would be returning for a season two, which has turned the anime world upside down:
