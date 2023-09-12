Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises Season 2's Mahito Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off the Shibuya Incident arc in the anime's latest episodes, and the creator behind it all has shared some praise for Mahito's first fight of the arc for how it all turned out! Before the Shibuya Incident arc starts off in full in the anime, there were some loose ends that needed to be wrapped up as Suguru Geto and Mahito moved forward with their mysterious plans for Satoru Gojo. It was then revealed they had been secretly getting information from Mechamaru, and this launched into a huge new fight as Mechamaru tried his best to survive.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 featured the second half of the fight between Mahito and Mechamaru as both used wild abilities in order to survive the fight for the Shibuya Incident ahead. As the episode continued, however, it was clear how lopsided their abilities truly were as Mechamaru tried his best to make it out alive. It was such a showcase that Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami actually shared some praise for how Mahito's abilities worked in the fight, and even praised how he should have shown them that way in the manga!

What Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Thinks of Season 2 Episode 7

Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami revealed his reaction to Season 2 Episode 7 with the following (as shared by @soukatsu_ on X), "Thanks for Season 2 Episode 7! We all know it as the 'Itano Circus' but in terms of my generation, I'm more familiar with [Yasushi] Muraki-san's timing. It was a blast seeing Mahito running around and transforming into so many different animals!! I should have come up with this in the manga...it's so cool!! P.S. Also Kusakabe was great because his stocks always go up whenever he talks thanks to [Shinichiro] Miki-san's voice." If the creator liked this fight, there's even more from Mahito coming next!

Jujutsu Kaisen teases what's coming in Season 2's Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

