Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Adds New Cast Member

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is revving up with the Shibuya Incident arc in the anime, and a new member has been added to the voice cast ahead of their speaking debut in the anime's next episode! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has started the first steps of the Shibuya Incident arc with the newest episodes of the series, but it wasn't until the end of the latest anime episode that the arc itself actually began. With the start of this arc comes a huge new wave of battles and game changing events, and a number of characters will be thrown into the chaos.

The new opening theme sequence for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teased the first look at all of the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits that fans will see involved in the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and now one of these new faces will be fully revealed with the anime's next episode. The official social media account for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has revealed that Yuko Sanpei (Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) will be the voice behind Ui Ui, Mei Mei's younger brother that helps her in battle. Check out the announcement and first look at Ui Ui below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 8

Ui Ui will be making his debut with the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen airing on September 14th in Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "The Shibuya Incident," and will be available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after its initial debut in Japan. As the episode's title suggests, the big fights of this arc will truly begin in full and the anime will never be the same after that. Now's the time to catch up with everything that's happened in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far with Crunchyroll too, so you can be ready for what's next.

Jujutsu Kaisen teases what's coming in the Shibuya Incident Arc with the following, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

Are you excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kick off the Shibuya Incident arc in the next episode?