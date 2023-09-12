Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now back with new episodes this Summer, and the promo for the next episode is setting up for the full kick off of the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc! When Season 2 was first announced, fans of the original Jujutsu Kaisen manga were most looking forward to seeing the Shibuya Incident arc in motion. This arc features some of the biggest and most brutal fights from Gege Akutami's manga to date, and completely shifts the status quo of the series in ways that even the manga's newest chapters are currently recovering from still. Now the wait is finally over.

The end of the previous episode took the first few steps into the Shibuya Incident arc as Satoru Gojo stepped into the mysterious veil that formed over Shibuya Station. A number of Jujutsu Sorcerers have been assembled to be ready should things go south, and it's not exactly a spoiler to say that they each will need to jump into action soon enough as Suguru Geto enacts his grand plan. Now you can check out the first look at what's next with the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "The Shibuya Incident" and will be premiering on Thursday, September 14th in Japan before streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. The Shibuya Incident arc officially begins in full with the next episode, so you can catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 streaming with Crunchyroll as well. Jujutsu Kaisen teases what's to come in the Shibuya Incident arc as such:

Jujutsu Kaisen teases what's coming in Season 2's Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

