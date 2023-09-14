Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Saves Lives With Shoko

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is about to spark off some of the biggest clashes in the anime to date with a ton of characters in the mix, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Shoko Ieiri's ties to the story with some awesome cosplay showing her off across multiple arcs! While much of the focus for the main conflict of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far has been between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto thanks to a mission that went South in their past, it was soon revealed that there was someone else who was closely involved with them as well.

The first few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 revealed that along with Gojo and Geto, Shoko Ieiri, was a member of their squad during their time in Jujutsu Tech. Although she was revealed to be very important with her mastery of the Reverse Curse technique in the first season, the second season revealed that she was caught in between Gojo and Geto when everything fell apart. But now she's being celebrated for her important role thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist sailorkayla on TikTok that highlights both the younger and older Shoko appearances! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off with a look back into Gojo's past for its first few episodes, and will soon be kicking off the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga with its new episodes now releasing through the Fall. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the first two seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie so far, you can now check out Jujutsu Kaisen streaming with Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen teases what's coming in Season 2's Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

