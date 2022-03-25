Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuta with New Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen only released its first chapter a few years ago, with the story of its prequel manga arriving in 2017 before the official Shonen Jump entry hit the ground floor running with its main series. In a short amount of time, the series starring the likes of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu has skyrocketed in popularity, and the manga is looking to capitalize on the star of 0 with a new cover dedicated to the protagonist who arrived prior to the boy who would hold Sukuna the king of curses.

When Yuta was only a child, his schoolyard crush Rika was struck by a car and killed, but thanks to the young man’s cursed energy, the girl was bonded to his spirit and took on the form of one of the most horrifying creatures that we’ve seen in Jujutsu Kaisen to date. With Yuta eventually finding himself enrolled at Jujutsu Tech, he attempted to harness his curse to put it to good use, battling against supernatural threats that were unleashed by the former sorcerer known as Geto. The villain was able to absorb curses into himself, also able to unleash them on the unsuspecting populace as he did during the story of the prequel film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared this first look at an upcoming cover for Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, bringing back Yuta once again into the driver’s seat with the young sorcerer working on accessing the full potential of his abilities which allow him to rely on the powers of those around him:

Okkotsu Yuta on the cover of chapter 178! pic.twitter.com/8zbpTRHPXZ — shiro (@kaikaikitan) March 18, 2022

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime season is set to arrive next year in 2023, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed for the return of Yuji and company. While Yuta’s presence in the upcoming season hasn’t been confirmed, expect some events to take place as a result of the prequel movie, as the second season is set to adapt a major arc from the manga in the Shibuya Incident Arc. With Jujutsu Kaisen having a panel at this year’s Anime Expo, expect the Shonen series to drop some major hints at the future of the franchise this weekend.

What do you think of this fresh take on the star of Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.