Jujutsu Kaisen Breaks Down The Limits of Yuta’s Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has cleared up what kind of new limits Yuta Okkotsu is operating under with his Cursed Technique powers in the newest chapter of the series! Yuta was first introduced to the pages of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as one of the most powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers in the world, but it was largely due to the power he had funneled and channeled through Rika Orimoto. It wasn’t until the story came to an end that it was revealed that Yuta still had a deep well of potential when it could come to his own innate talent for Cursed Techniques.

With his return to the series following the events of the Shibuya Incident, there had been several questions raised about Yuta’s powers following the end of the prequel series. It was previously confirmed that he rose back up to the Special Grade status on par with the likes of Satoru Gojo just three months after he lost access to Rika at the end of the prequel, and the newest chapter of the series reveals that Yuta’s own Cursed Technique is an extension of his copy abilities from before. But channelling a copy of Rika he can now access the full slate of abilities…but it’s only for five minutes at a time.

Chapter 178 of Jujutsu Kaisen continues the fight between Yuta, Ryu Ishigori, and Takako Uro, and previous chapters of the series had seen him struggling against the two of them as he had been trying to hold back all of his abilities in order to hide them for later. But as he continued to fight, he realized he ran out of options as the two of them were poising even more danger to the innocent people still caught within Sendai Colony. By putting on his former engagement ring with Rika, he summons her once more but it’s clear that this is a different Rika than before.

It’s revealed that this Rika had stayed with him after Rika Orimoto had passed on, and through this Rika Yuta gets all of the abilities we had seen him use at the end of the prequel story along with any other technique he might have picked up in the year since. This gives him all sorts of options, but he can only push it for five minutes. This means it’s a last gamble sort of technique, and it does tease that it might take quite a bit out of him after he goes beyond those limits.

What do you think? How do you feel about Yuta's new Cursed Technique abilities? Curious to see just how strong he has become in the year since the prequel series?