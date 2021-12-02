Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Ready to Release a Special Oneshot

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to introduce anime fans to a brand new side of the Shonen franchise with its upcoming prequel film, which is set to explore the story of Jujutsu Tech via a brand new protagonist. With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set to hit theaters in the East later this month right before Christmas, a new one-shot special is rumored to arrive that will focus on the protagonist of the prequel, Yuta Okkutsu, and give fans a better idea of the world created by Gege Akutami before Yuji Itadori became the star of the show.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to tell the story created by mangaka Gege Akutami before Yuji Itadori hit the scene, wherein the series didn’t run under the title that we know today, but was rather called “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,” Releasing in 2017, the short story laid the groundwork for what we would come to know as Jujutsu Kaisen and will make for a solid one and done story that shows what the world of Jujutsu Tech was like before the fingers of Sukuna were eaten by Yuji. Set to release later this month in Japanese theaters, a North American release date has yet to be revealed for this prequel film.

According to Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga, Weekly Shonen Jump’s upcoming issue will be printing a special one-shot that further explores the character of Yuta Okkutsu just in time for the prequel film that will tell a new story within the popular Shonen universe which continues running in the manga publication to this day.

Later this month, the biggest event in the world of Shonen franchises is set to arrive thanks to Jump Festa, which will have a panel dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen. While details regarding how much information about the series and its prequel film have yet to be revealed for this upcoming event, fans of Jujutsu Tech are counting the days until Jump Festa takes place. While a second season from Studio MAPPA has also yet to be confirmed, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if it was also confirmed at this year’s Shonen extravaganza.

