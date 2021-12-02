Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Debuts Special New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to have a big holiday season. Despite being away from the screen for months on end, the supernatural series will reintroduce itself before much longer. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is expected to hit theaters ahead of Christmas, and a new poster for the movie has gone live.

The update comes from Twitter Jujutsu Kaisen 0 posted a new visual for fans. The special poster celebrates the film’s IMAX release, and it gives fans a look at three familiar faces.

As you can see above, the poster is divided into fourths with Gojo taking up the top bit. The younger sorcerer is shown looking as fierce as ever, and one of his eyes is exposed. The other is covered by a bandage, so fans know anyone dumb enough to challenge Gojo will be in a world of hurt.

Of course, the second close-up goes to Yuta, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This prequel is dedicated to Yuta’s story as the sorcerer plays a major role in the manga. Sure, Yuji might be the star, but Yuta is crazy strong in his own right. But if he wants to give Gojo a hard time, well – he may want to rethink that choice.

Finally, the poster finishes with a look at Geto. The baddie has been causing trouble for years, and Yuji isn’t alone in dealing with the threat. It turns out Yuta tangled with Geto back in the day, and fans are excited to see how the character comes across in the prequel.

At this point, there is no set date for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to debut stateside. The movie will launch in Japan on December 24. If we are lucky, the movie will come to North America by summer 2022, so we are keeping our fingers crossed.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new movie poster? How hyped are you to see the anime’s big-screen debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.