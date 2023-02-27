Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Yuji's True Cursed Power

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off a whole new kind of fight for Yuji Itadori, and the newest chapter of the series has dropped a curious tease about the real power Yuji might still have at his disposal! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's manga has taken a terrible turn as while the deadly tournament is still very much something Yuji and the others need to escape from, Sukuna decided that this was the time that he was going to make his move on Megumi Fushiguro. Taking over Megumi's body, now Yuji and the others need to somehow save Megumi from Sukuna's control.

With the previous chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen seeing Sukuna possession Megumi's body, it's left Yuji with no real option other than to fight Sukuna directly. This is the first real time that the two have come face to face in a real battle outside of when their Binding Vow was formed, and while Sukuna had expected Yuji to have no real power of his own, it's teased that there's still a secret power hidden within Yuji's body that he's not aware of.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Yuji's True Cursed Power?

Chapter 214 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Yuji fighting against Sukuna directly, and his speed and strength take Sukuna by surprise. While Yuji was strong before, it was thought that his deep well of strength actually came as a result of his bond with Sukuna. But as Sukuna realizes through the fight with Yuji, something is different about Yuji's body in particular. He then mentions that Yuji is from "that time" and says that "Kenjaku does the grossest things."

As fans might remember, Kenjaku once used Yuji's mother as one of his previous vessel bodies and it was teased that Yuji's body was changed as a result. This could end up being the source of his superhuman strength that came out even more so with Sukuna's actions perhaps unlocking whatever was lurking beneath Yuji's body. Now it's just a matter of figuring out what Yuji's true Cursed Technique strength really could be.

What do you think Yuji's true power really is without Sukuna? Will it be enough to take down the powerful villain and save Megumi?