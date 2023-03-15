Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Sukuna's Biggest Fight Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been setting the stage for a wild new phase of Culling Game arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series is setting up for Sukuna's biggest fight yet! The Culling Game has taken a strange turn as while Kenjaku inches closer to accomplishing his final goal, Sukuna has chosen to take advantage of the chaos to escape from Yuji Itadori's body and take control of Megumi Fushiguro. It's part of a string of major losses Megumi has taken over the past few chapters, and it's only going to get worse.

Sukuna has been vying for Megumi's body in particular this entire time, and Jujutsu Kaisen has proven over the last few chapters of the manga that Sukuna in Megumi's body is a much more fearsome presence than he ever was inside of Yuji. But as Sukuna begins to let loose within the Culling Game himself, the final moments from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's newest chapter is setting up his biggest fight yet against the revived sorcerer, Yorozu (who also happens to be in Tsumiki Fushiguro's body).

(Photo: Shueisha)

Who Is Yorozu in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yorozu was revealed to be one of the revived sorcerers who appeared as part of the Culling Game, and had been hiding out in Tsumiki's body. Revealing themselves when Megumi tried to save his sister from the tournament, Yorozu took that opportunity to instead trick Megumi and declare that they are one of the many ancient sorcerers who are seeking to fight against Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 sees Sukuna making his way through one of the territories, and teases that Yorozu will get their wish very soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 see Sukuna making a concerted effort to bury Megumi's soul in evil and hopelessness to make sure that he won't be able to fight back from Sukuna's control. Part of this is to make sure he eliminates Tsumiki from the equation entirely so that Megumi truly loses that final bit of power to fight back from within him. As the chapter comes to an end, Sukuna approaches the possessed Tsumiki and it's the most important fight yet.

If Yorozu loses and Tsumiki dies, it's bad news for Megumi too. How do you think this fight between Sukuna and Yorozu plays out in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217?