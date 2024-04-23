Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Revisits Season 2's MVP, Nanami

The Shibuya Incident Arc took its toll on the students and faculty of Jujutsu Tech, but it helped make Jujutsu Kaisen one of the most popular anime franchises in the world as a result. The second season of the white-hot anime series wasn't shy about taking some major players off the board, with Nanami being a prime example of a hero that didn't escape with his life. To honor the fallen anime hero, one fan has captured the aesthetic of the supernatural salaryman with some spot-on cosplay.

Kento Nanami doesn't look like your typical cursed sorcerer, being routinely dragged into supernatural battles while he simply wants a quiet life. In the first season, he aided Yuji Itadori in fighting against Mahito while he longed for a day when he would no longer fight curses. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, the series losing Gojo to the Prison Realm unleashed hell upon the Japanese city, and unfortunately, it was a hell that Nanami was unable to survive. Losing his fight against the villainous Jogo and his mastery of flame, Nanami was able to survive for a brief amount of time until Mahito unleashed a sneak attack that saw his upper torso decimated and thrown into the wind.

RIP To The Jujutsu Kaisen MVP

While Nanami might be gone, he certainly hasn't been forgotten as even the government of Malaysia has remembered the beloved anime character. In a recent headline, Malaysian officials want to give the Jujutsu Kaisen a hero a memorial on the beach where the character longed to visit. Nanami will never visit this beach due to his demise, but the real world still is more than happy to pay tribute to the Jujutsu Tech teacher.

Following the success of season two, Jujutsu Kaisen was quickly confirmed by Studio MAPPA for a third season. Set to adapt the storyline known as the "Culling Game", the survivors of Shibuya are going to have some big challenges on their hands thanks to the actions taken by villain Suguru Geto. While season three doesn't have a release date, it's sure to shake up the anime world when it arrives on the small screen.

What do you think of this fresh take on Jujutsu Kaisen's season two MVP? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Jujutsu Tech and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the supernatural shonen series.