Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Brings Sukuna’s Best Fight to Life With Wicked Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga might have ended earlier this year, but the anime adaptation still has some major moments to bring to life in its future. Following the traumatic, and awe inspiring, events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the world of Jujutsu Tech is a very different place, thanks in no small part to the return of the cursed king known as Sukuna. While the supernatural shonen series has introduced its fair share of villains in its time, Sukuna has stood above the rest as being the most powerful, and most evil, of the collection. Now, one fan animator has brought one of Sukuna’s biggest battles to life long before the anime adaptation has had the chance to do so.

Warning. If you have been avoiding spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen’s endgame, be forewarned that this article and the video discussed will hint at the grand finale of the beloved shonen series. It should come as no surprise that Sukuna was the final villain of the series, considering the problems that the king of the curses has caused in his existence. During the fight against Sukuna, many heroes lost their lives in an attempt to bring him down following the antagonist’s move to swap bodies from Yuji Itadori to Megumi Fushiguro. In the many conflicts that arose from Sukuna’s final fight, Yuji and Todo taking on the villain was one of the best.

Sukuna Vs. The Best Friendos

Yuji and Todo might not have started as best friends, as the two fought one another in the anime’s first season but they quickly learned to rely on one another during a fight. Todo’s power known as “Boogie Woogie” is one that allows the sorcerer to swap himself, others, and objects with anything else when he claps his hands. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Todo loss the use of one of his hands in the fight against Mahito but that hasn’t kept the fan-favorite character down and anime viewers should prepare to see a lot more of the idol-loving hero in the upcoming third season.

As MAPPA’s anime adaptation continues to follow the source material, fans probably shouldn’t expect the fight depicted below to take place during season three. Most likely, the fight featuring Yuji, Todo, and Sukuna will take place in a fourth season down the line. It seems likely that the fourth season will act as the supernatural series’ last.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The End of The Beginning

While the manga might be over, Jujutsu Kaisen still has some big moments to bring to life in its anime. Following the success of the first two seasons, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. Season three of the shonen series will focus on the Culling Game, a brand new arc that directly spins out of the plan put into motion by series villain Suguru Geto. Thanks to what took place in Shibuya, the heroes are in a far worse place than ever before in the series’ history.

Yuji Itadori is now on the run as Jujutsu Tech wants nothing more than to kill the shonen protagonist to eliminate Sukuna in the process. Unfortunately, the supernatural school has found the perfect man for the job in Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the first prequel film. While Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm a release window for season three, it will take the anime world by storm once Jujutsu Kaisen returns to the small screen.

Want to follow along with Yuji Itadori and the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech post-series finale?