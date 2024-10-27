Jujutsu Kaisen Doesn’t Need a Sequel Anytime Soon

Gege Akutami officially brought Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Fall, and the series really doesn’t need to come back with a sequel anytime soon. Jujutsu Kaisen was just one of Shueisha’s blockbuster action series that ended their runs this year, but it’s surprisingly the one series that fans are immediately asking to see more of. Because unlike some of the other endings seen with series such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen really just comes to an end shortly after its final battle with plenty of mysteries still surrounding the characters. But it should stay that way.

Jujutsu Kaisen ends in a fairly conclusive matter, but it’s still got a lot of room to explore with its characters and their potential futures. It’s part of why fans either are hoping to see it continue with a sequel, or are even trying to relive the series’ best moments. Something about the finale just didn’t quite stick the landing for many fans, but that’s far from a reason something should continue. In fact, it’s an argument for the complete opposite as maybe we should be satisfied with the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending worked at all. Trying to force a continuation would only wreck that current delicate balance.

At Least Jujutsu Kaisen Has an Ending

The first miracle for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s ending is the fact that it was able to end at all. It’s a privilege for a Shonen Jump series to run for as long as Jujutsu Kaisen got to, and an even bigger privilege to end a series on a creator’s terms. There are many involved with crafting a Shonen Jump manga series, and many who have input at how a story is developed. So it’s a big deal that Akutami was able to craft the ending that he wanted to make, and thus merits a bit of respect to the author’s original wishes. End the story the way it was intended to end and leave it at that.

Regardless of a fan’s feelings about the ending itself, it’s one that Akutami had delivered and thus is the official ending. Unless the creator outright says he wants to continue with a new story, this is as far as the creator wanted to do go with these characters. So just in practical terms, if the story is over then it’s really over. This isn’t a case where it was cut off before its prime and therefore never got to truly end, but instead it’s a series ending after we got to see everything the creator wanted us to see.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Not Over Yet Anyway

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga might be over, but the franchise is not over by any means. It’s kind of like when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended. Koyoharu Gotoge seemed to be ending the manga just as the franchise was exploding in popularity, and the anime has successfully kept up the momentum in the years since. Jujutsu Kaisen is going to be the exact same way. We’re getting at least two of three more seasons of the TV series before it ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime is going to get even bigger from this point on with the next few arcs it’s going to be adapting that are nothing but increasingly intense fights. This will allow Jujutsu Kaisen to continue new releases in that way, and will ultimately be the way for fans to truly accept the end when it eventually comes to pass a second time. That’s what it all boils down to really. It’s a bummer Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end, so trying to keep it going would be forcing it to go beyond where Akutami wanted the story to go.

Even with so many unanswered questions, it’s all stuff that was ultimately unimportant enough to explore further or deemed totally unnecessary. The lingering mysteries will just continue to be a mystery, and that’s just going be it. The last thing anyone wants is for Jujutsu Kaisen to feel forced in any way, or “not as good as it used to be.” We’ve seen what happens with sequels that don’t hit the mark right away, so why would you want that to happen for something as cool as Jujutsu Kaisen?