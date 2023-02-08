Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Hinted at Megumi's Big Twist In an Interview Ages Ago

It turns out that the series creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen hinted at the newest chapter's massive Megumi Fushiguro twist years ago in a very telling interview in retrospect. The Culling Game arc is now working its way through its climax with the manga's newest chapters, and the newest made a major swerve that introduced a massive new wrench into the events of the deadly tournament. Sukuna has finally made his move after biding his time within Yuji Itadori's body all this time, and while it's a huge surprise, it's something that Akutami had alluded too for quite a while.

In the newest chapter of the series, Sukuna fully took over Megumi's body and it's something that Jujutsu Kaisen has been working towards for a long time. Along with many of the teases about Sukuna's real plans for the series' deuteragonist in the series itself, Akutami actually teased this major plan for Megumi outright in an interview he had with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program back in 2021.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Did Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Tease Megumi's Sukuna Possession?

In the interview with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program to celebrate a special award for the series back in 2021, series creator Gege Akutami opened up about how at that time he had plans to end the series within two years (which has still remained on the same track according to more recent updates) and had endings in mind already set for both Yuji and Megumi. But interestingly pointed out that while their endings were already set, it was Sukuna's fate that was still in the air at that time.

Sukuna's fate had not been decided at that point, and when the host had opened up about Sukuna's interest in Megumi, Akutami was censored when it seemed like he was outright spoiling with the statemnt, "with Fushiguro Megumi, [Sukuna] can create a world as he wants it to be]" before it was cut off by more censoring. Now that the newest chapter has seen Megumi taken over completely, it now seems like the creator had been really been laying it all out in front of fans all this time.

How do you feel about Sukuna taking control of Megumi's body with the newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!