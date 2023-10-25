Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises Season 2's Yuji vs. Choso Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 showed off one of the anime's most impressive fights to date with the latest episode of the anime, and the creator behind it all has shared their praise for everything that went into the fight between Yuji Itadori and Choso! The Shibuya Incident is now in full swing as Yuji and the rest of the sorcerers have been fighting their hardest in order to make up for the fact that Sarou Gojo has been taken off the board. Yuji ended up crossing paths with the one foe that was targeting him specifically, and it was an all out brawl.

The Death Painting Womb was seeking out Yuji in order to get revenge for his brothers, and this led to Choso demonstrating more of his deadly blood bending powers. It was one of the most visually impressive fights in the season so far as Yuji and Choso ended up fighting in a bathroom, and Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami shared a special message (as translated by @soukatsu_ on X) praising the animators that brought the fight to life in a more expressive way than seen in the manga (as Akutami himself admits).

What Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Thought of Yuji vs. Choso Fight

"Thank you for season two episode thirteen!!," Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami's special message began. "This was such an opulent episode full of insanely beautiful animation and lighting!! There are so many young and talented kids!! [Tetsuya] Takeuchi, whom I talked about after episode 6, was also part of the staff!! I'm really glad Choso was way more persistent in the fight than in the manga!!" With the anime showing off for each of the fights so far, the anime's only going to get more impressive from this point on. You can check out the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What did you think of the fight between Yuji and Choso? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!