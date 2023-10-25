Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Unleashes Geto's Creepy Powers

The Shibuya Incident Arc is making waves in the anime world as a part of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Thanks to "Suguru Geto" unleashing his plan against Jujutsu Tech, Gojo is now trapped in an alternate reality known as the Prison Realm. With far more responsibility now resting on the shoulders of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students, Geto achieving his dreams has become that much more likely. Now, one cosplayer has demonstrated Geto's creepy abilities just in time for the spooky season.

The biggest revelation of the Shibuya Incident Arc might just revolve around Geto's true identity. In the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, we witnessed the death of Geto. When the villain returned, many shonen fans believed that he simply used one of the many tricks up his sleeve to dodge the Grim Reaper. Re-appearing with a scar across his forehead, Geto revealed that he actually wasn't Geto at all. Apparently, a mysterious entity took over the dead body of Geto and has been using Suguru's powers for his benefit ever since. At present, Geto and the being's goals have seemingly aligned though this might change as Jujutsu Kaisen's anime progresses.

Geto's Cursed Powers Unleashed

While Gojo is an all-powerful sorcerer when stacked up against heroes and villains alike, Geto's bag of tricks is far creepier than the light show that accompanies the Jujutsu Tech teacher. Geto is able to "absorb" curses and rely on them in future battles. Unfortunately for Geto, the only way to take the powers is by ingesting them which some theorized helped set him on his dark path of attempting to eliminate regular civilians in this supernatural world.

Ever since they were teenagers attending school together, Geto recognized that Gojo was not a wall that he was going to be able to climb. Gojo's strength remains unmatched and thus, the plan to ensnare him to take him off the playing field was put into place. Now that the Shibuya Incident Arc has trapped Gojo, Yuji and his friends are going to have to deal with supernatural problems that they were not expecting.

What do you think of this fresh take on Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest villain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.