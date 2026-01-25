Jujutsu Kaisen Delivers Its Best Battle Yet by Taking Inspiration From an Early 2000s American Action Thriller (And It’s Perfect)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s latest episode adapted Maki’s evolution from the Culling Game arc, with the studio going a step further by drawing inspiration from a classic early-2000s American action thriller to elevate a key scene. Recently, many anime have taken inspiration from other entertainment media, especially American films. For instance, Dandadan’s latest season incorporated an opening inspired by Back to the Future as a pop-culture reference. Similarly, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA, is known for frequently adding cultural references from Western media. Chainsaw Man stands as the best example, with the series incorporating Western influences in almost every other episode and scene.

It appears that MAPPA is applying the same level of detail to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. This is evident in the season’s opening, which includes artwork inspired by several historic pieces, as well as subtle visual details scattered throughout the episodes that enhance the source material. The latest episode, however, goes even further by incorporating a scene inspired by the 2002 American action thriller Kill Bill Vol. 1. As Maki receives her power upgrade and is surrounded by members of the Kukuru Unit, the scene is depicted in a direction strikingly similar to Kill Bill’s iconic moment.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Latest Fight Takes Inspiration From Kill Bill’s Famous Scene, and It’s Perfect

THE KILL BILL REFERENCES WERE PEAK pic.twitter.com/X7SU156wKe — Anime Shots (@anime_shots) January 22, 2026

Kill Bill Vol. 1’s most iconic scene is undoubtedly the moment when The Bride faces the Crazy 88 all at once, embodying her relentless drive for revenge. The fight initially unfolds in full color before shifting into black-and-white, as The Bride effortlessly cuts down members of the Crazy 88 with her sword. This stylistic shift emphasizes the brutal choreography, with exaggerated blood splashes filling the room as bodies fall in gruesome fashion. Maki’s fight against the Kukuru Unit is portrayed in a strikingly similar way, beginning in color and then transitioning to black-and-white, with a strong focus on blood splattering from fallen bodies. Some shots in the anime even closely mirror the movie’s direction.

This reference is instantly recognizable to any Kill Bill fan, and while the visual inspiration alone is impressive, its symbolic meaning elevates the parallel even further. Much like The Bride’s path of vengeance, Maki is also walking a road of revenge as she carries out her vow to burn down her clan. This highlights that MAPPA didn’t just borrow Kill Bill’s visual direction, but also its emotional core. As a result, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 stands out as one of the best episodes of the series and the highest-rated anime episode of 2026 on IMDb so far as well.

