Jump Festa 2018 Confirms Dates

The dates for the upcoming Jump Festa event has been officially released, with anime and manga fans eager to hear the announcement about their favorite franchises. Jump Festa is the event where Shueisha, who is the division of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, showcase their latest news and spoilers for the magazine.

In this event, fans will get to see sneak peeks, special announcements, purchase merchandise, as well as meet and listen to exclusive interviews with manga illustrators. The event will cover all content produced by the Shonen brand and the manga’s anime adaptations.

The Jump Fests will now take place on the 16th of December, 2017, with the magazine already releasing its first visual for the upcoming anime and manga event online.

Already, there is speculation that the one-day event will showcase news on the possibility of a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure part 5, as well as news on The Promised Neverlands, Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san and Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Weekly Shonen Jump is famous for its incredibly successful franchises such as Death Note, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Rurouni Kenshin, Hunter x Hunter, Fist of the North Star, Bleach, Slam Dunk, Naruto, Dragon Ball and One Piece.

As a result, fans of Bleach can expect to hear announcements about the upcoming live-action adaptation, meanwhile; Naruto fans will be able to see news about the latest spin-off of the series in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. One Piece is also getting a new live-action adaptation, with fans eagerly waiting for more information about the project. In addition, the One Piece manga series’ Whole Cake Island Arc is coming to an end, with fans hoping to hear more about the Wano Arc, which isn’t too far away now.

However, let’s not forget about Dragon Ball Super, as there will likely be a range of news, interviews and of course merchandise for the popular series on display at the event as well.