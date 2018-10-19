Jump Festa Teases its Packed Shonen Line-Up

Shueisha’s Jump Anime Festa, a convention highlighting their projects and anime adaptations, is shaping up to be bigger than ever this year. Shueisha’s teasing more of what fans can expect to see.

In the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, Shueisha teased more of their big showings by highlighting Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Black Clover, among others.

The latest ad for the expo touts showings from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, One Piece, Black Clover, Hinomaru Sumo, and Haikyu among others. Shueisha previously teased news for other series such as My Hero Academia, Boruto, We Never Learn, Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Promised Neverland as well.

Fans are especially excited for this year as each of the announced series has an upcoming project and hopefully there will be updates for each of them. Jump Festa 2019 will take place December 21-23 in Japan, and many of these series will have something to promote around that time.

Dragon Ball Super will have a big movie release with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, One Piece will release a new film sometime in 2019, My Hero Academia could reveal more of the currently in-production fourth season of the series, Boruto may have wrapped its currently running anime-exclusive arc by that point, and Black Clover will have news about its future should the second season wrap by then.

But there are some brand new projects coming too with We Never Learn, Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Promised Neverland all receiving brand new anime adaptations in 2019. Shueisha has a bevy of things to show-off this year should they choose, so fans are going to be on the edge of their seats to see what’s revealed come December.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will release in Japan this December too. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”