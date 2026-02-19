Shonen Jump Announces Its Biggest Marvel Manga is Coming to an End

The war between North American comic books and Japanese manga has raged on in recent years, with all publishers learning from one another. With DC Comics creating new publications that take on the format of manga via their Compact Comics Line, Marvel has decided to team up with Weekly Shonen Jump to bring some of its biggest crime fighters to the medium. Without a doubt, the biggest example of a Marvel hero hitting it big is Wade Wilson, as Deadpool: Samurai recently returned with new chapters. Highlighting major anime crossovers, the Merc With a Mouth’s manga has some bad news for readers.

Starting next week with the release of its twenty-sixth chapter, Deadpool: Samurai is entering its final arc. This might come as quite a surprise to manga readers for a number of reasons. To start, the series just returned following a lengthy hiatus as writer Sanshiro Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi placed Wade into a familiar anime world. On top of the manga’s comeback, it remains the biggest Marvel manga to date, as Wade’s popularity has helped push the series to new heights by following both him and various new iterations of Marvel heroes and villains. While Shonen Jump has yet to reveal what the final chapter of Deadpool: Samurai will be, fans need to start preparing for the end.

What’s Going On With The Merc With a Manga?

Deadpool: Samurai has been making waves with its run not just thanks to Wade’s misadventures, but thanks to crossing over into various anime worlds. The first, and perhaps biggest, was when Deadpool teamed up with My Hero Academia’s All Might to take on the mad titan Thanos. While the Merc With a Mouth didn’t get the chance to meet any of the characters created by Kohei Horikoshi, there is a possibility he could do so before his manga’s finale.

Most recently, Wade found himself ending up in the world of World’s End Harem, a manga series that featured a world wherein the majority of the male population was killed by a virus. Deadpool almost found himself deciding to live in this anime world, but would ultimately drop an alternate version of himself in the environment. “Wolverine-Pool” was a fusion of both Wade and Logan, creating the ultimate villain for our favorite Marvel mercenary, but even this fast-healing fusion couldn’t escape World’s End Harem.

As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed if Deadpool: Samurai will receive an anime adaptation, though there is enough material to create either a movie and/or a mini-series. With the popularity of Star Wars: Visions, Disney has yet to follow suit with the Marvel Universe, and this manga offering might be one of the best shots the studio has in injecting anime into the superhero franchise. Marvel has created anime in the past, focusing on the likes of Wolverine, Iron Man, Blade, and the X-Men, but it has been decades since these offerings hit the airwaves.

