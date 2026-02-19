Shonen Jump Ends One of Its Biggest Winter Series

Shonen Jump has helped to introduce the anime world to some of the biggest entries in the medium. Series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more first got their starts as manga in the publication, though this doesn’t mean every series is safe. In recent days, Weekly Shonen Jump has been ending some major manga in its roster, with the cancellations dictated by several factors. In a surprising twist, one of the biggest winter-themed manga from Shueisha has released its final chapter, striking another major sports story from the magazine.

For those who might not be familiar, Young Guns Boarders arrived in the pages of Shonen Jump+ last July, focusing on the “art” of snowboarding in its pages. The series announced that it ended with the release of its sixteenth chapter, following the brief tenure of the snowboard team known as the “Young Guns.” Taking place on a ski resort in Japan, the trio of main characters attempts to live a carefree life until they are dragged into a crime taking place on the slopes. To date, there haven’t been too many manga that have focused specifically on snowboarding, so it’s a shame that Young Guns Boarders has finished its run before it could potentially become one of the biggest representations of the winter activity.

Young Gun Boarders Ends

shueisha

For those who might want more background on Young Gun Boarders and its creator, Musashi, there’s plenty to dig into. Specifically, the mangaka responsible for the series has firsthand experience on the slopes, having been a snowboarder himself. The series arrived on Shonen Jump+ thanks to winning a contest through “Jump Rookie!”, a campaign that saw new manga series voted on by fans to receive places in the publication. This latest series isn’t the first time that Musashi created a manga in the world of snowboarding, having previously worked on series such as Boarder Line and Shredders. Fingers crossed that the artist might return with a new snowboarding series that can run the pages of Shonen Jump for quite some time.

Luckily, while this story on the slopes has ended, Shonen Jump still has plenty of sports series that populate its platform. Blue Box, which recently received an anime adaptation, brings together basketball and badminton to create a major manga entry. Alongside this series, sports manga including The Climber, Dog’s Red, The Days of Diamond, and Catenaccio are just a few examples of stories that continue to release new chapters to this day.

While Young Gun Boarders’ manga might have ended, this doesn’t mean that it couldn’t have the chance to one day be animated. In recent days, Shonen Jump canceled a series known as “Super Psychic Policeman Chojo,” though the manga is seeing a resurgence later this year. Arvo Animation, who fans might know for Kowloon Generic Romance and Monster Girl Doctor, will be releasing the anime adaptation later this year.

