‘Jump Force’ Tease Has Fans Worried About Racist ‘My Hero Academia’ Scene

Jump Force will be bringing together many of Shueisha’s popular Weekly Shonen Jump series, and fans have been wondering how the characters from different series would interact with one another. But one interaction in particular has gotten some negative attention.

As caught by PS360HD2 on YouTube, an interaction between My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya and Dragon Ball’s Piccolo has fans worried that Midoriya just might be racist.

Before each new match in the game, characters clash with one another before introducing themselves with a line or two. In the clip above, Midoriya meets Dragon Ball’s Piccolo and says, “A Villain…! I have to protect everyone…!” and Piccolo responds with, “I’m no villain! I’m a Namekian!”

This particular interaction has gotten attention from fans who are concerned that Midoriya is judging one of the few characters with a different skin color as a “villain” right away. Fans of Piccolo in particular are angry that the subtitles for this moment seem to indicate not only a judgmental view on Midoriya’s part, but the fact that it also ignores much of Piccolo’s redemption arc in his series.

Some fans are wondering whether it’s just Midoriya seeing other characters within the Quirk influences of his world, but that doesn’t quite explain away Midoriya’s automatic labelling. At the end of the day, this could also be a faulty subtitle. Read on to see what fans are thinking about this moment, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Jump Force is currently slated for a release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15, 2019. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Well…

Deku is racist. Called my boy a villain ? https://t.co/0TohpI35Wl — Samurai Jacques (@Supremesvm) February 10, 2019

WTF

WHAT THE FUCK DEKU IS FUCKING RACIST YALL ACTUALLY STAN THIS KID? pic.twitter.com/QnE1oB0FN2 — Punished Jogeta @ One Piece (@EiyuuJogeta) February 10, 2019

‘This is Your Main Character?’

This man Deku out here being a RACIST, this yall MC? pic.twitter.com/Ih105IJ4Wg — John X (@48john) February 10, 2019

There’s Only So Much Time…

Not racist, he just finished Dragon Ball and never went on to Dragon Ball Z — – ̗̀Descriptor ̖́- GAm3CrAzY (@wvgAm3CrAzY) February 10, 2019

That Doesn’t Sound Like Deku…

That… really doesn’t fit deku, at all

or even his home setting.

seems like whoever wrote that line wrote it on the assumption that non-human/alien=villain for someone like deku, despite the fact that he comes from a setting with plenty of non-human looking heroes and such. — Arkanum Zilong (@ArkanumZilong) February 10, 2019

‘Accidental Racist’

Jump force is terrible if for no other reason then they turned Deku into a accidental racist. pic.twitter.com/mH7avVyz0F — Admiral Blade Brave (@AdmiralBlue5) February 10, 2019

Deku Only Understands So Much…

Speaking of Jump Force, I love how, unlike the other characters, who speak universally, Deku only speaks of and understands the rules and concepts of his own world.



A green alien? He’s a Villain.



Devil Fruit powers and Soul Reaper powers? They‘re Quirks.



Very nice touch. ? pic.twitter.com/iwWBdRqKvY — Serpent Queen 17 ? (@Sugarp1e1) February 10, 2019

Piccolo Will Teach These Kids