New Junji Ito One-Shot Releases Creepy Preview

Junji Ito has taken on established characters in both his take on Frankenstein and with the adaptation of the terrifying story known as No Longer Human. While the master of horror has dipped his toes into pre-established stories, he has weaved far more original tales of terror in his long manga career. One of Ito's most popular characters is the succubus known as Tomie, who is slated to make a comeback with a new manga story this spring that has released a preview.

Tomie first appeared in 1987, and has since appeared in quite a few short stories that Junji Ito has forged in his manga career. Arguably, the supernatural succubus is the most popular of any of Ito's creations as she has not only received appearances in the anime adaptations of The Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre, but also a steady string of live-action films. Tomie has received an eye-popping eight films in Japan, with one holding the hilarious title of "Tomie Vs. Tomie". The Junji Ito creation also received her own television drama in Japan in 1999, proving how versatile the horror figure is.

Tomie Control Preview

The next manga chapter from Junji Ito is set to hit Japan this April in "Tomie Control". On top of creating a new sinister story featuring one of anime's most popular horror characters, Ito will also be drawing the cover of this upcoming issue of Nemuki+. Considering Ito's track record, this should make for another terrifying entry in the master of horror's resume.

First Look at Junji Ito's new "Tomie" Oneshot titled "Tomie Control" out in the upcoming Nemuki+ issue 5/2024 out April 12.



Junji Ito will also draw a new "Tomie" illustration for the magazine cover.



Tomie almost had a North American live-action series thanks to the now defunct streaming service known as Quibi. Unfortunately, once the service was shut down, so to did the plans of introducing a new take on Junji Ito's creation. Luckily, Ito has plenty of adaptations in the works, such as Adult Swim's upcoming anime adaptation of Uzumaki. On top of this upcoming series, Ito is working with Fangoria Studios to create three live-action horror films that will recreate some of his creepiest stories.

