Gundam: Master of Horror Junji Ito Creates Crossover Art

Junji Ito has been a master of horror for decades, with his countless manga stories often receiving anime adaptations and live-action adaptations that attempt to bring his campfire tales to life. One of the latest, Uzumaki, was riddled with controversy as the production behind the scenes suffered from major issues, many of which remain a mystery to this day. Despite the adaptation hurdles, Ito himself hasn’t missed a beat in the art department. Most recently, the horror artist has shared his take on the world of Gundam, recreating a classic character in his unique style.

Recently, Japan honored the work of artist Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, one of the original designers of the original Gundam series that started it all. The older artist also had major roles in other Mobile Suit anime projects including Gundam Unicorn, Gundam: The Origin, and Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island to name a few. In honoring this mech expert, the exhibit gave Junji Ito the perfect opportunity for the horror master to share his own interpretation of the mech series. Specifically, Ito had the chance to create a new take on Amuro, the first protagonist of the Gundam series who was fighting on behalf of the Earth Federation in the late 1970s.

Gundam’s Spooky Encounter

Hilariously, Ito himself commented on his art being posted by the recent exhibit, stating that it might have been ‘presumptuous’ to take on the beloved anime protagonist, “Although it was a little presumptuous, I drew Amuro on the board at the venue.” You can check out the unique drawing below, though this is far from an official crossover between Junji Ito and the ever-expanding world of the Gundam series.

There haven’t been too many Gundam series that focus on the scarier aspects of the mech-filled universe but there is a recent anime that made a worthy attempt. Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance takes place from the perspective of the Principality of Zeon, seeing Amuro and his mech as something akin to slasher villains. Thanks to the original mech having a power level far above many of the other mobile suits, presenting it as a horrific opponent makes sense.

Junji Ito’s Spooky Future

Unfortunately, no new anime adaptations have been confirmed for Junji Ito’s works following the controversial release of Uzumaki. Luckily, this isn’t stopping new live-action movies from being in development as Ito’s spooky stories have some on the way. At present, Fangoria Studios is working on a trilogy of movies that will bring the master of horror’s works to life with the first two confirmed as Bloodsucking Darkness and The Secret of The Haunted House. While a third entry, or a release date for these two films, remains a mystery, it’s a great sign for horror fans that Junji Ito’s works will still be in the public eye.

