"Scary Stories With Junji Ito" Returns For The Weeping Woman

It's a good time to be a fan of horror in the realm of anime, specifically when it comes to creator Junji Ito. The manga artist has not one, but two new anime adaptations on the way via Toonami's Uzumaki and Netflix's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Now, to help in promoting his new collection of stories, Ito has taken the opportunity to share the story of the "Weeping Woman" that you can watch now, or wait until the midnight hour to give yourself a real fright.

When it comes to the anime adaptations of the master of horror's biggest stories, it seems to be a race to the finish line when it comes to the television series from Adult Swim and Netflix respectively. Uzumaki was originally slated to arrive on Toonami later this year, following an initial delay thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, though it was announced earlier this year that the show would be delayed indefinitely as creators behind the series continued work on bringing it to life. Neither Uzumaki nor Maniac have official release dates as of this article.

Viz Media used its Official Twitter Account to once again revisit the master of horror himself, Junji Ito, while also walking us through one of the creepiest stories in the recent anthology collection known as The Liminal Zone:

Get your tissues ready. Tonight's tale is Weeping Woman Way, a tale overflowing with tears of TERROR! pic.twitter.com/1EGugOIeth — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 2, 2022

The official description of this recently released anthology collection from Viz Media reads as such:

"What destiny awaits them after the screaming?

After abruptly departing from a train in a small town, a couple encounters a "weeping woman"—a professional mourner—sobbing inconsolably at a funeral. Mako changes afterward—she can't stop crying! In another tale, having decided to die together, a couple enters Aokigahara, the infamous suicide forest. What is the shocking otherworldly torrent that they discover there? One of horror's greatest talents, Junji Ito beckons readers to join him in an experience of ultimate terror with four transcendently terrifying tales."

The stories in the pages of the Liminal Zone are not yet confirmed to be receiving anime adaptations of their own, though the horror artist is certainly on a roll when it comes to his spooky stories being brought to life.

What is your favorite horror story from the master of terror, Junji Ito?