Fairy Tail Creator Confirms More Projects After Manga’s Return

Hiro Mashima is one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, known for creating several series and one-shots. His most famous work is Fairy Tail, an action fantasy, remains his most popular series even now. The manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2006 to 2017, and even won the prestigious Kodansha Manga Award in the Shonen category in 2009. While the main story ended after the wizards restored peace in Fiore, the journey continued in a sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which began serialization in 2018. It’s an official sequel manga written by Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. Apart from the sequel, Fairy Tail returned with a new revival manga, Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA, to commemorate the 20th anniversary.

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Following the manga’s debut, the official X handle of Kodansha shared a video of Mashima thanking fans for their support over the last two decades. During the video, Mashima also confirmed that he is working on more fun series apart from Fairy Tail and encourages fans to continue supporting him. Mashima is one of the most active creators in the industry, and he rarely ever takes a break from working on new series. While the video doesn’t confirm anything about the new projects he is working on, we might get an update after the latest Fairy Tail revival series reaches its conclusion.

What Is Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA About?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

Unlike Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Mashima is working on both the story and the illustration for Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA. The story centers around the beloved characters as they prepare for the Magnolia Harvest Festival. While everyone is excited over the festivities, the Fantasia Parade brings back bad memories for Laxus and his grandfather, Master Makarov.

The guilt of betraying the guild during the festival is still fresh in Laxus’ memories, after which the story focuses on his character development. He was kicked out by his grandfather after he attacked the Guild members, and it took him a long time to return home. The story also teases a new villain, although the details have yet to be revealed. The new manga is confirmed to be a short story spanning across nine chapters as it centers around one of the most powerful characters in the series.

What’s Next For Fairy Tail Fans?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

While the biggest anniversary project is the new revival manga series, the franchise planned for several exciting projects to commemorate this milestone. Which is why, from pop-up stores to new visuals, Fairy Tail was in the spotlight for almost the entire year. Now that Mashima has returned with a new story, fans will be occupied for the entirety of Summer 2026.

However, while the 100 Years Quest manga has been ongoing for years, J.C. Staff hasn’t renewed the anime for a second season. This might be because of the backlash Season 1 received for subpar animation quality, which was a serious downgrade from the original anime by A-1 Pictures. The good news is that the anniversary celebrations are far from over, and we might get updates on new projects as well.