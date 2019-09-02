Junji Ito Fans Are Ready for the Uzumaki Anime Coming to Toonami

Adult Swim shocked fans when it was announced during Crunchyroll Expo 2019 that they would be teaming with Production I.G. for a new anime based off of Junji Ito’s famous horror story, Uzumaki. This mini-series will be premiering on Toonami in the United States next year before launching in Japan (much like the recent FLCL revival seasons) and will even feature music by Colin Stetson, who has composed the score for films like Hereditary.

This is a monumental project for sure, and Ito fans can’t really believe that one of his most famous stories will finally be getting an anime adaptation. Especially considering that it will be entirely black and white, and directed by a huge fan of the original work, there’s a lot to like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Junji Ito have taken to Twitter to share their excitement about the announcement for the new anime, and their fervor has inspired many others to check out the original work. Suffice to say, it’s going to be a major project upon its release. Read on to see what fans are saying about the new Uzumaki anime’s announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Originally created by Junji Ito for Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits in 1998, Uzumaki takes place in a small town suddenly plagued by a mysterious curse involving spirals. Viz Media has licensed Uzumaki for an English language release, and they describe it as such:

“Kurozu-cho, a small fog-bound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but by a pattern: uzumaki, the spiral, the hypnotic secret shape of the world. It manifests itself in everything from seashells and whirlpools in water to the spiral marks on people’s bodies, the insane obsessions of Shuichi’s father and the voice from the cochlea in our inner ear. As the madness spreads, the inhabitants of Kurozu-cho are pulled ever deeper into a whirlpool from which there is no return!”

An Incredible Combination

speaking of junji ito, the uzumaki anime’s combination of the director of mushishi AND the composer of hereditary is absolutely incredible, i am so excited — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) August 31, 2019

A Brilliant Vision

Having Colin Stetson score the adaptation of Uzumaki is brilliant and it speaks to the vision of the people adapting it. Most people would have gone in a typical “scary music” direction… — 👻𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐫🍂(SPX!) (@slimyswampghost) September 1, 2019

There’s Already Great Fan-Art!

An Appropriate Gif

TOONAMI IS MAKING AN ADAPTATION OF UZUMAKI WITH JUNJI ITO DOING THE ARTWORK?? AND THE GUY WHO SCORED HEREDITARY DOING THE MUSIC??? pic.twitter.com/upibEjokr7 — 🌹 recyclops 🌹 (@SarcasmToSpare) August 31, 2019

Ito Fans Have Been Waiting for This…

Junji Ito stans right now who have been fans for YEARS reading his horror series’s finding out uzumaki is getting its own anime adaptation pic.twitter.com/53iwC3hKNy — ‏ً (@rogueyeager) August 31, 2019

“It Is ABOUT TIME”

With the Uzumaki anime series and Tomie movie coming out, I’m getting so much more Junji Ito in my life soon and it is ABOUT TIME. 😍❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/dRkgc5pSW2 — Brittany Vincent (@MolotovCupcake) August 31, 2019

“Incredibly Concerned for the Future Me”

As a horror fan I’m incredibly excited that Uzumaki is being adapted into a show. As a horror fan who gets severely freaked out by J-Horror and especially Junji Ito I’m incredibly concerned for the future me who has to watch this. pic.twitter.com/qM5Vx4rWoO — Aaron Bishop (@ProfessorThorgi) August 31, 2019

It Really is Ito at His Best

If you haven’t already, read Uzumaki – Junji Ito at his best pic.twitter.com/64CHxSccCa — christian (@speederaserhead) August 31, 2019

It’s a…Really Good Time to be an Anime Fan

Uzumaki was announced for Toonami and Carole & Tuesday was released on Netflix for the US.



What a beautiful day to be a fan of anime. — Joana (@for_idiot) August 31, 2019

Check Out @foofaitaz’ Thread for Cool Suggestions as to What to Read Next!