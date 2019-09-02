Anime

Junji Ito Fans Are Ready for the Uzumaki Anime Coming to Toonami

Adult Swim shocked fans when it was announced during Crunchyroll Expo 2019 that they would be […]

By

Adult Swim shocked fans when it was announced during Crunchyroll Expo 2019 that they would be teaming with Production I.G. for a new anime based off of Junji Ito’s famous horror story, Uzumaki. This mini-series will be premiering on Toonami in the United States next year before launching in Japan (much like the recent FLCL revival seasons) and will even feature music by Colin Stetson, who has composed the score for films like Hereditary.

This is a monumental project for sure, and Ito fans can’t really believe that one of his most famous stories will finally be getting an anime adaptation. Especially considering that it will be entirely black and white, and directed by a huge fan of the original work, there’s a lot to like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Junji Ito have taken to Twitter to share their excitement about the announcement for the new anime, and their fervor has inspired many others to check out the original work. Suffice to say, it’s going to be a major project upon its release. Read on to see what fans are saying about the new Uzumaki anime’s announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Originally created by Junji Ito for Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits in 1998, Uzumaki takes place in a small town suddenly plagued by a mysterious curse involving spirals. Viz Media has licensed Uzumaki for an English language release, and they describe it as such:

“Kurozu-cho, a small fog-bound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but by a pattern: uzumaki, the spiral, the hypnotic secret shape of the world. It manifests itself in everything from seashells and whirlpools in water to the spiral marks on people’s bodies, the insane obsessions of Shuichi’s father and the voice from the cochlea in our inner ear. As the madness spreads, the inhabitants of Kurozu-cho are pulled ever deeper into a whirlpool from which there is no return!”

An Incredible Combination

A Brilliant Vision

There’s Already Great Fan-Art!

An Appropriate Gif

Ito Fans Have Been Waiting for This…

“It Is ABOUT TIME”

“Incredibly Concerned for the Future Me”

It Really is Ito at His Best

It’s a…Really Good Time to be an Anime Fan

Check Out @foofaitaz’ Thread for Cool Suggestions as to What to Read Next!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts