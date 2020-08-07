Uzumaki Creator Junji Ito To Participate In Live Drawing For Fans

Junji Ito has made a name for himself with some of the scariest stories that have ever made their way to the medium of manga, and fans will now have the opportunity to watch his creative process live thanks to Viz Media as the mangaka will also offer commentary. If you've ever seen Ito work, you know that this is definitely an event worth witnessing as the amount of detail and precision that Ito uses in his creations goes a long way to show why some of these monsters resonate so highly among horror fans around the world.

Ito has definitely had a big year, with announcements being released for both his Adult Swim adaptation in Uzumaki, as well as the television series of Tomie on Quibi announcing that a leading lady has been chosen to portray the nefarious succubus. Though we don't know which creation that Ito will be drawing in this upcoming event that will be held through the event known as Metaverse, which brings together some of the biggest names in the world of manga and comic books, we do know that it will definitely be worth watching to see what monsters spring from Junji Ito's mind this time around.

Viz Media shared the official notification that Reedpop's Metaverse would feature an online drawing sessions and commentary from the master of manga horror in Junji Ito, which will be taking place virtually on August 13th for all fans to witness on their computers:

Junji Ito's upcoming series via Adult Swim and Production IG is set to be released next year, with Uzumaki covering the story of a town that is besieged by a unique curse that sees its denizens reaping the whirlwind of a curse that is driven by spirals. With the terror manifesting itself in unique ways, the upcoming anime is looking to be one of the most faithful adaptations of the horror mangaka's work to date. With the likes of the Junji Ito Collection and the live action Uzumaki series failing to hit the mark, Adult Swim's upcoming anime has turned a lot of heads thanks to its style and black and white aesthetic.

