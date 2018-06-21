Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Ending Was Planned Since Season 1

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous came to a close last week, with the Netflix original animated series premiering its fifth and final season. The series followed a crop of ragtag campers in a tumultuous and deadly fight for survival on Isla Nublar, a journey that fans absolutely had to see to believe across the subsequent seasons. Given Camp Cretaceous' unique place in the Jurassic World timeline, the question of how the events of the show were going to wrap up was particularly interesting — and we got our answer, with a flash forward to the campers as young adults, safe at home and still keeping in touch via video chat years after their adventure.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Camp Cretaceous executive producer Scott Kreamer revealed that one component of the the series' ending, Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams) seeing a dinosaur outside his bedroom window, was in the works since the show started.

"To be honest, the last shot of Darius there seeing a dinosaur — when we started developing the show early on is right when Fallen Kingdom had come out," Kreamer explained. "And maybe before we even started writing other scripts, other than the pilot, that was shot I had in head as far as where we want to go to. But I didn't know how we were going to there, because these movies are two, three years apart. So, as we started getting closer to it, the idea of a time jump was the only thing that kind of made sense. But also you want to see, as we close this chapter of these six kids who are probably more equipped to be around dinosaurs than anyone in the world, what that looks like."

"And I think most importantly — look, we've really put these kids through it every season and every episode," Kreamer continued. "And I think as a writing staff, we went, 'Boy, we got to give these kids a happy ending.' There were definitely some discussions of not [doing that], but I think we did the right thing and just wanted them to at least relax for a little bit. So that's where we ended up."

