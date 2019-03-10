‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ Sequel Film Shares New Poster

After ending its run back in 2016, fans have been patiently waiting to see if more Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress would get announced. Luckily, they got their wish when it was confirmed last year that the franchise would be getting a sequel film this year.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato revealed a new look at the film with a new poster on its official website along with some details about its theme song.

Though there’s currently no concrete release date for the film as of yet, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is scheduled to release this Spring in Japan. The film will be an entirely original story following the events of the original 12 episode series. Tetsuro Araki will be returning to direct the new film, and while not much has been revealed about its plot, Araki describes the film as a “middle chapter” following Mumei.

The film’s theme song is titled “Sakase ya Sakase” as performed by EGOIST. They performed the opening theme for the original anime series as well. Araki will also be writing its script, Ichiro Okouuchi (creator of Code Geass) is handling the organization, Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) will be composing the music, and Haruhiko Mikimoto (Gunbuster) will handle character designs. Returning voice cast members include Tasuku Hatanaka as Ikoma, Sayaka Senbongi as Mumei, Maaya Uchida as Ayame, Toshiki Masuda as Kurusu, Kanae Oki as Kajika, Mariya Ise as Yukina, Ryota Ohsaka as Sukari, and Kensuke Satou as Kibito.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original anime series produced by Wit Studio, directed by Tetsuro Araki, written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto. The series takes place during the industrial revolution when a virus infects humans and turns them into Kabane, undead creatures that cannot be defeated unless struck in their giant glowing heart, which is usually protected by a layer of metal and lead.

The series follows a young engineer named Ikoma who tries to use his anti-Kabane tech to help defeat Kabane who have hijacked a train, but unfortunately fails and is infected himself. The subsequent infection turns him into a human and Kabane hybrid, and he, the mysterious Mumei (another human and Kabane hybrid), and some survivors board a train known as the “Iron Fortress” in the desperate search to find a new safe place to live.

