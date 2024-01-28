Kagurabachi Settles Its First Enchanted Blades Fight

Kagurabachi has reached the end of its newest arc with an intense fight between Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo, and the newest chapter of the series has settled their fight between their Enchanted Blades. Kagurabachi has been one of the key new manga series to watch with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as it took off virally with fans ahead of the manga's first chapter, and the series has been meeting this high mark with the first couple of arcs seen in the series thus far. The vs. Sojo arc has kicked this into high gear as Chihiro has been facing off against someone else with an Enchanted Blade.

Sojo was the first other major character with one of the Enchanted Blades that Chihiro has been hunting down, and the previous chapters of the series has shown the capabilities of each of their powers granted by their blades. The previous chapter of the series kicked off their fight that only lasted a few seconds, and the newest chapter of the series confirms that this fight ended with Chihiro's victory as he actually broke Sojo's Cloud Gouger as their fight came to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: Chihiro vs. Sojo's Enchanted Blade Fights Ends

Kagurabachi Chapter 18 picks up shortly after Chihiro deals a fatal looking blow to Sojo, and he broke Cloud Gouger in the process. To do so, Chihiro cloaked his body in twice the amount of spirit energy as he could handle and while this had a big impact after the fight, he was able to win because Sojo never considered that Chihiro would be aiming to break Cloud Gouger. It's this brief miscalculation that ends their fight with Chihiro's victory, but Chihiro's far from actually being proud of such a victory as the blade had bonded with Sojo.

It's revealed later in the chapter that the Enchanted Blades can only be used by a single person at a time, and it acts as a lifetime contract. Still, Sojo dies as their fight comes to an end when he's caught in an explosion of his own making. Thus it now means that Chihiro is being targeted by even more dangerous people who want to reclaim Cloud Giyge but Chihiro's previously unknown Enchanted Blade as well.

