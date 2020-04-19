Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 is Already a Big Hit with Fans

Kaguya-sama: Love is War was one of the hardest hitting romantic comedies released last year, and fans had been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the second ever since it was confirmed to be in the works several months ago. Although the Spring 2020 anime season has taken a few hits in its lineup due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the big anime that’s still making the rounds is thankfully the second season of this hit series. The first two episodes have now premiered as of this writing, and it’s already another major hit.

With the first two episodes of the second season returning to the romantic shenanigans between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, the developments in their respective characters from the first season are beginning to show as well. These two are taking things just a bit farther than last time.

As the events of the first season influence each of their plans to make the other confess, these first two episodes have resulted in several fun moments. Not to mention that the opening theme for the second season is another banger! Read on to see what fans are saying about Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Happiness Returns

Kaguya-sama bringing me happiness again pic.twitter.com/wgALMLhtkz — RC (@ralpralpralp_) April 13, 2020

From Mister…to Daddy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War OP:

From

Mister to Daddy



real quick pic.twitter.com/kq8U0jAspN — 𝙲𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚒𝚎 (チェルシー) (@chelznishinoyaa) April 12, 2020

“Possibly the Best Season Yet”

I also watched the Kaguya sama episode yesterday. One of the best romcoms out there is back with possibly the best season yet considering the manga content yet to be adapted.



Incredibly fun episode too, with Hatakeyama going all out as a director as usual pic.twitter.com/efc0qOuag4 — Fullmetal Ary @ Persona 5 Royal (@AryTheDoggo) April 12, 2020

“Fantastic Episode”

fantastic episode



I really liked the implementation of the inner conflict of kaguya.



The new ending also sounds good and fits very well again & visuals are great #kaguyasama pic.twitter.com/meqOWCaBDc — AFB 🐢 (@_AnimeFanboy) April 18, 2020

A Blessing this Spring

It’s really a blessing to have Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 2 this anime season. It always puts me in a good mood pic.twitter.com/jlULqwxRgS — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) April 19, 2020

“That Cake Tho”

The cake tho.. Koga Aoi is amazing. episode 2 was even better than the first. #かぐや様 #kaguyasama pic.twitter.com/2tivs4Hrkr — 黒の剣士 (@Elitealice2) April 18, 2020

“This Season Will Be Better than the First”

Now that Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 2 has out, time to make a fanart of these two lovely geniuses <3



as a fellow manga reader, i gotta say that this season will be better than the first one and more Ishigamiii🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/BBrzsza1vV — aye (@qsunnysideups) April 17, 2020

