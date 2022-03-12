Kaguya-sama: Love is War Sets Release Date for Season 3

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has officially set its release date for the third season of the anime! The series wrapped up its second season a couple of years ago with the tease that a third season was in the works. It wasn’t until last year that a third season was indeed confirmed to be in production with a slated release in the Spring 2022 anime schedule. Now that this new schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of weeks, fans have now gotten an official date for when they will be able to turn into Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season.

Season 3 of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will officially be releasing on April 8th. It’s licensing outside of Japan has yet to be officially set, but it’s highly likely that the new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll just as how past seasons have done. To celebrate the new season getting an official release date, you can check out the newest trailer for Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- below:

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will feature a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

You can currently find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Funimation, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 is described as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!

'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!? Love makes fools out of geniuses! Is this a new type of psychological warfare? Everyone's favorite ultraromantic rom-com returns once again!!!"